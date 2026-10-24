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Home / Politics / Cong never followed Constitution, ruled country as per its wishes: Nabin

Cong never followed Constitution, ruled country as per its wishes: Nabin

Nabin, who is on a three-day visit to Jharkhand, addressed party workers and leaders at the inaugural session of the BJP's state executive committee meeting

BJP National President Nitin Nabin greets party workers alongside Jharkhand BJP State President Babulal Marandi, right, upon arriving for a core committee meeting with district heads and district in-charges, in Ranchi

BJP National President Nitin Nabin greets party workers alongside Jharkhand BJP State President Babulal Marandi, right, upon arriving for a core committee meeting with district heads and district in-charges, in Ranchi (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Ranchi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2026 | 5:21 PM IST

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BJP chief Nitin Nabin on Saturday attacked the Congress, alleging that the party never followed the Constitution and ruled the country as per its wishes.

Nabin, who is on a three-day visit to Jharkhand, addressed party workers and leaders at the inaugural session of the BJP's state executive committee meeting here.

"Today, in the country, there is an attempt to challenge constitutional institutions and democracy. Those who swear by the Constitution have shredded it to pieces.

"From imposing Emergency to President's Rule in many states, Congress never followed the Constitution and ruled the country as per its wishes. Today, those who tried to finish off democracy are lecturing us about it," he added.

 

Nabin accused the Congress of trying to create anarchy in the country.

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"For this, they are getting support not only from within the country but also from foreign powers. Rahul Gandhi now questions the country's constitutional institutions, but he never questioned them when the Congress was in power," he added.

This was the first time that the party chief addressed the state executive meeting after the central leadership recently revamped the state BJP unit by appointing new office-bearers and organisational in-charges.

Before addressing the executive meeting, he held a meeting with all district presidents and in-charges.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Congress Indian constitution Constitution Bharatiya Janata Party

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First Published: Oct 24 2026 | 5:20 PM IST