CM Soren distributes portfolios to ministers, keeps Home to himself

CM Soren distributes portfolios to ministers, keeps Home to himself

Radhakrishna Kishore, a Congress MLA, got finance while JMM's Chamra Linda was allotted the department of Schedule Tribes, Scheduled Castes, Backward Classes and Minorities

Press Trust of India
Dec 06 2024 | 4:05 PM IST

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday distributed portfolios among the new ministers, keeping Home (including prison), Cabinet Secretariat and several other departments to himself, according to a government notification.

Radhakrishna Kishore, a Congress MLA, got finance while JMM's Chamra Linda was allotted the department of Schedule Tribes, Scheduled Castes, Backward Classes and Minorities.

RJD's Sanjay Prasad Yadav was given the Department of Labour, Employment and Training, while Irfan Ansari of the Congress got Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare Department.

The chief minister also kept to himself the departments of Personnel, Administrative Reforms and Official Language, Road Construction, Building Construction, and those yet to be distributed to anyone.

 

A total of 11 MLAs took oath as ministers in the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand on Thursday. Soren himself was sworn in as the CM on November 28.

Hemant Soren Jharkhand Politics

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 4:05 PM IST

