Home / Politics / Communists may enter 21st century, but only in 22nd: Tharoor mocks LDF

Communists may enter 21st century, but only in 22nd: Tharoor mocks LDF

His remarks followed Kerala Assembly's passage of the Kerala State Private Universities Bill, 2025, marking a shift from the CPI(M)-led government's traditional opposition to education privatisation

Never forget that when computers first came to India, Communist goons entered public sector offices to smash them: Tharoor (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

In a stinging jibe at Kerala's LDF government, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday said the Communist parties will one day finally enter the 21st century, but it may only be in the 22nd.

His remarks came after the Kerala Assembly on Tuesday passed the Kerala State Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) Bill, 2025, which marks a break from the CPI(M)-led government's long-standing opposition to the privatisation of education.

Tharoor said, "So Kerala's LDF government has finally done the right thing, by permitting private universities to open in the state. As usual, the decision comes about 15 to 20 years late, which is usually the case with those anchored in a 19th century ideology."  Never forget that when computers first came to India, Communist goons entered public sector offices to smash them, the MP from Thiruvananthapuram said in his post on X.

 

The only parties to object to the introduction of mobile telephones in India were also the communist ones, Tharoor said.

It took them years to realise that the real beneficiary of these changes was the common man, for whom they claimed to speak, he said.

"I'm sure they will one day finally enter the 21st century, but it may only be in the 22nd!" Tharoor said, taking a dig at the communist parties.

The bill was passed by voice vote following detailed discussions on Monday and Tuesday.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan stated that the UDF was not opposing the bill in principle but urged the government to conduct a thorough study and scrutiny before implementing it.

He suggested giving preference to credible corporate education agencies that have been operating in the state for decades when establishing private universities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Shashi Tharoor Communist Left Communist party Kerala CPI-M

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

