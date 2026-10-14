Wednesday, October 14, 2026 | 03:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Don't come in protesting students' way, they are India's voice: Rahul to PM

Don't come in protesting students' way, they are India's voice: Rahul to PM

Gandhi made the remarks after meeting some students, including those from Congress youth wing NSUI, who were injured during recent protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul

The Congress leader said Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are standing before the voice of people (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2026 | 3:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to come in the way of protesting students as they were the voice of the country.

Gandhi made the remarks after meeting some students, including those from Congress youth wing NSUI, who were injured during recent protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the SIR process, at 10 Janpath here.

He assured them that action would be taken against all, from the prime minister to the police constable, who acted against protesting students.

Some of the protesting students also gave an account of the "inhuman" treatment meted out to them at the hands of policemen during their detention.

 

Gandhi told the students not to worry as the Congress would stand behind them, describing them as their "shers" and "shernis" (lions and lioness).

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi

Jantar Mantar belongs to people of India, we will reclaim it: Rahul Gandhi

American singer Mary Millben

CJP being 'funded by donors' in US, says American Singer Mary Millben

Abhijeet Dipke, Abhijeet

'Unofficial emergency': Dipke slams govt over Das, Ranka's judicial custody

Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka

CJP leaders sent to 5-day judicial custody, to be lodged in Tihar Jail

Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka

CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka sent to 5-day judicial custody

Introducing a female student as "our sherni", Gandhi said "She was beaten up, but was not afraid. There was no hatred in her heart." The Congress leader said Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are standing before the voice of people.

"As I said in my press conference, this is India. Amit Shah ji please see carefully, they are all together. No one is a Muslim, Hindu, no caste, no gender... they are all together. This is Hindustan," he said asking all the injured students to stand together shoulder to shoulder.

"This is one voice, that of India, and you are standing before this protest and voice. PM is standing before this voice. Amit Shah is standing before this voice. I suggest to the PM that he should not stand before this voice. No one can stand before them," the Leader of Opposition said.

"I also want to tell the police with love that I have asked every student to make videos and keep evidence with them and send it to us. When this entire episode ends, we will get justice and punish those who have beaten up our students, from top to bottom, from Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Gyanesh Kumar to all the constables who are raising their hands on our children," Gandhi asserted.

During the interaction, one of the injured students played Mahatma Gandhi's favourite hym, 'Vaishnava Jana To' on flute, and said, "nafrat ka jawab pyar se diya jaega.(Hatred will be answered with love). PTI SKC 1.0.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

INDIA bloc vows to fight 'vote chori', reclaim Jantar Mantar protest site

INDIA bloc vows to fight 'vote chori', reclaim Jantar Mantar protest site

Union Minister of State, L Murugan

BJP's TN leader L Murugan tenders his resignation from council of ministers

new governors for six states

From Sudha Yadav to Dushyant Gautam, meet the six newly appointed governors

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul

INDIA bloc leaders to hold joint presser, Rahul to host tea for Oppn MPs

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

President appoints 4 new state governors; switches governors for 2 states

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi Protest Jantar Mantar

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buy todayQ2 Results TodayTech Mahindra Q2 previewGold SIlver Rate TodayCJI Protest NewsTamil Nadu Board Exam Time Table 2027PM Kisan 24th instalment Date

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2026 | 3:13 PM IST