Business Standard
Home / Politics / Congress announces candidates for Bengal bypolls in 6 constituencies

Congress announces candidates for Bengal bypolls in 6 constituencies

The stage is set for a four-cornered contest, as the CPI(M)-led Left Front, which had fought elections in alliance with the Congress in previous polls since 2021, announced candidates for five seats

LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge at the party’s CEC meeting in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

The TMC won five of these seats in the 2021 assembly polls, with the exception of Madarihat, which was held by the BJP. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 6:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Tuesday announced candidates for six assembly constituencies in West Bengal where bypolls will be held on November 13.

The Congress nominees for the bypolls are Paresh Nath Sarkar for Naihati and Habib Reza Chowdhury for Haroa in North 24 Parganas, Bikash Champro Mary for Madarihat in Alipurduar, Shyamal Kumar Ghosh for Medinipur in West Medinipur, Tusharkanti Sannigrahi for Taldangra in Bankura, and Harihar Roy Singha for Sitai in Cooch Behar district.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The electoral contest is expected to be a litmus test for all major political parties following the doctors' protests over the alleged rape and murder of a woman medic at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

 

The stage is set for a four-cornered contest, as the CPI(M)-led Left Front, which had fought elections in alliance with the Congress in previous polls since 2021, announced candidates for five seats on Monday, including one for the CPI(ML).

The Left Front is likely to support the Indian Secular Front (ISF) candidate in the Haroa seat. The ruling TMC and the BJP had earlier announced candidates for all six assembly segments.

These bypolls will be held due to the resignations of sitting MLAs following their victories in this year's Lok Sabha elections.

More From This Section

Kalyan Banerjee,TMC

Waqf Bill panel meet: TMC MP smashes glass bottle during heated exchange

BJP Flag, BJP

Criticism is everyone's right, not levelling defamatory allegations: BJP

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi, rahul

Can't imagine better representative for Wayanad than Priyanka: Rahul

Wrestlers protest at Jantar Mantar

Babita wanted to be WFI chief, exploited wrestlers' protest: Sakshi Malik

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Karnataka by-polls: Cong may announce candidates today, says Siddaramaiah

The TMC won five of these seats in the 2021 assembly polls, with the exception of Madarihat, which was held by the BJP.

Junior doctors began a cease work on August 9 after the alleged rape and murder of the woman medic at RG Kar hospital.

They started a fast-unto-death on October 5 after nearly 50 days of cease work in two phases.

Agitating junior doctors withdrew their two-week-long fast on Monday evening, after a meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

New Delhi, India, air pollution

Delhi air quality crisis sparks blame game; Congress slams AAP, Centre

Sanjay Raut, Sanjay

Raut disappointed with MVA seat-sharing delays, criticises Congress leaders

Konkan

Congress stronghold Konkan turns into a battleground for Sena vs Sena

Manipur,Biren Singh

Manipur Congress slams BJP for 4-year delay in holding ADC elections

Rahul, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Maharashtra polls: Congress' first list likely on Oct 20; BJP's in a week

Topics : Indian National Congress West Bengal West Bengal Assembly polls

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 6:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon