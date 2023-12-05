Sensex (0.63%)
69296.14 + 431.02
Nifty (0.81%)
20855.10 + 168.30
Nifty Midcap (0.47%)
44122.90 + 204.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.27%)
6716.50 + 18.00
Nifty Bank (1.25%)
47012.25 + 580.85
Heatmap

Congress slams wheat policy, says poor suffering due to PM's 'showmanship'

"Last year, to shore up his image, the PM had claimed that India is capable of feeding the world. He gave free rein to export of wheat. Now there is news that the govt is considering importing wheat"

wheat, crop, commodity

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 4:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Tuesday attacked the Centre over its policy on wheat export and import, alleging that due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "showmanship", the poor people have suffered.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh shared a media report on X which claimed that India may allow import of Russian wheat to mitigate the rising domestic wheat prices ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In a post in Hindi on X, Ramesh said, "Last year, to shore up his image, the Prime Minister had claimed that India is capable of feeding the world. He gave free rein to export of wheat."

"Then wheat crisis occurred in our own country. By the end of 2022, wheat stocks reached a 15-year low. When the situation worsened, exports were banned. Now there is news that the government is considering importing wheat," the Congress leader said.
Meanwhile, the prices of wheat products, including flour, in the country increased by 50 per cent, he claimed.
Ramesh said there have also been reports of rice being given instead of wheat under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana.
"Once again, due to the showmanship of the self-proclaimed 'vishwaguru', the common and poor people have suffered losses," he alleged.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

India loosening its planned restrictions on laptop, tablet imports

India mulls wheat imports from Russia at discount to calm prices: Reports

Falling inbound shipments cast a shadow on IGST and cess on imports

India's palm oil imports hit 27-month low, buyers pick cheaper soft oils

India's oil imports from Russia climb to new peak as buying limit nears

Winter session: Birla cautions MPs against bringing placards in LS

Meet Revanth Reddy, Congress' man in Telangana and the new likely CM

Modi govt working on Swaminathan Comm's directions, UPA didn't: Tomar in LS

Rajasthan Congress meeting to decide on Leader of Opposition in Assembly

INDIA bloc huddle postponed to third week of December, says Congress

Topics : Narendra Modi Congress wheat Wheat imports Exports Jairam Ramesh Modi govt

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 4:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon