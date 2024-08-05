Business Standard
Continuous demands from poor Muslims to regulate waqf properties: Rijiju

The bill to amend the Wakf Act will make it mandatory for waqf boards to register their properties with district collectors to ensure their actual valuation

Kiren Rijiju

The bill, which was recently passed by the Union Cabinet, has not been introduced in Parliament yet. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 8:01 PM IST

With the government likely to table in Parliament a bill to amend the Wakf Act, 1995, Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiu on Monday said that continuous demands and representations were made by common Muslims to make regulation of waqf properties more transparent and efficient.
He, however, did not comment on the bill during his brief intercation with reporters.
The bill, which was recently passed by the Union Cabinet, has not been introduced in Parliament yet.
"For a long time there have been continuous demands and representations from the poor and common Muslims, including women, to make waqf properties more transparent and efficient," Rijiju said.
The bill to amend the Wakf Act will make it mandatory for waqf boards to register their properties with district collectors to ensure their actual valuation. There are 30 waqf boards in the country.
Sources said the revenue generated by all waqf properties was estimated at Rs 200 crore per annum.
This is not in sync with the number of properties such bodies have, they said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kiren Rijiju Waqf Board Shia Waqf board Muslims

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 8:01 PM IST

