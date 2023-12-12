Sensex (0.08%)
Developed Kerala possible without Left, Cong: Chandrasekhar slams Vijayan

"That is not what the Kerala Malayali youth want - The future of Kerala is a Developed, Prosperous Kerala possible only without Left or its Corrupt INDI ally Congress," he added

Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has been facing protests from these organisations of the ruling party over the university appointment issue

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 09:55 AM IST
Reacting to SFI's black flag protest against Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar slammed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the law and order situation in the state and said that the goal of a developed and prosperous Kerala is possible only without Congress and Left Parties.
In a post on X, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said," This is not the NavaKeralam that we want NavaKerala according to Pinarayi Vijayan is welcoming Terrorist Hamas, intimidating the constitutional Governor, Rampant corruption, Destroying the Economy, chasing investors, destroying jobs, filing cases against media and political opponents, beating up those who question him."
"That is not what the Kerala Malayali youth want - The future of Kerala is a Developed, Prosperous Kerala possible only without Left or its Corrupt INDI ally Congress," he added.
Earlier, after the confrontation with SFI workers, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was conspiring and the government was sending people to hurt him physically.
"Today the 'gundas' are trying to rule the roads of Thiruvananthapuram. When they came, I stopped my car and I got down (from my car). Why did they flee? Because I do not wish to be pressurised by their tactics, therefore they are trying to threaten me. They hit my car from both sides. Will they allow anyone to come near the car of the CM?" Kerala Governor said.
Asserting that the collapse of the constitutional machinery cannot be allowed, the Kerala Governor said, "Police knew them but what can the police do when the CM is directing them? It is the CM, he is conspiring and he is sending these people to hurt me physically."
The Kerala BJP president K Surendran also condemned the alleged attempt to manhandle Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan by the members of the student and youth organisations of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Monday.
Surendran said that the alleged attempt to assault the governor was made with the tacit support of the Chief Minister.

"The violent incident happened with the silent support of the police. The chief minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, is supporting the perpetrators and culprits in this issue. We strongly condemn the undemocratic acts of the SFI and DYFI" he added.
Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has been facing protests from these organisations of the ruling party over the university appointment issue.

