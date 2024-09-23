Business Standard
Direct benefit transfer for women: Key task for Delhi's new CM Atishi

In the last few weeks, for the on-going Assembly elections in J&K and in Haryana, all the major political parties in the fray have announced monthly allowances for women

Delhi CM Atishi (File Photo: PTI)

Archis Mohan
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 12:20 AM IST

With less than five month left for the Delhi Assembly polls, rolling out the monthly direct benefit transfer for the city’s women would be a key task for Atishi, who took oath as Delhi’s chief minister on Saturday.

As Delhi’s finance minister, Atishi announced the scheme in March, when she tabled the state government’s 2024-25 Budget.

When implemented, possibly in October, Delhi will join a growing list of states that have since 2020 implemented similar schemes entailing cash transfers to women.


In the last

