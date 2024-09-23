Even after 100 days, Majhi govt still has to cover lot of ground in Odisha

Last week, as Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi addressed a gathering in Puri to highlight the achievements of his 100 days in office, including the rollout of the Subhadra scheme, there were allegations of police brutality against an Army officer and his woman friend in Bhubaneswar. Simultaneously, tribal protests broke out in far-off Malkanagiri and Rayagada districts.

The Crime Branch is investigating the Bhubaneswar incident. “The incident has overshadowed the rollout of the scheme and the government’s claims of women’s empowerment,” said Rabi Das, a veteran journalist in the state.

Walking the talk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was