Govt sources say lateral entry a UPA era idea; Cong hits back at Centre

Govt sources say lateral entry a UPA era idea; Cong hits back at Centre

In 2018, when the govt opened the doors for lateral entry, it was the first occasion that professionals from private and public sectors were invited to apply for senior positions in the civil services

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Archis Mohan New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 7:01 PM IST
In response to criticism by the Congress and its allies on the issue of lateral entry, government sources on Monday said the initiative was influenced by the recommendations of the Second Administrative Reforms Commission (ARC), set up in 2005 during the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) rule.

Opposition INDIA bloc on Monday accused the government of “snatching reservations” from the marginalised communities to induct people from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) through lateral entry to fill upper echelons of civil services.

Sources in the government insisted that the lateral entry initiative, formally introduced in 2018 during the first term

