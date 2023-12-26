Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

How BJP govt is celebrating various days to mark emergence of 'new India'

While August 15 and January 26 retain their salience, August 5 and January 22 are the anniversaries of the 'new India'

BJP
Premium

Photo: PTI

Archis Mohan New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 10:11 AM IST
On Monday, as it has since 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre and in states, marked December 25, the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, as 'Good Governance Day'. Nine years back, many criticised the newly elected BJP government when it first announced its intent to mark December 25 as 'good governance day', accusing it of attempting to overshadow Christmas celebrations.

In subsequent years, the PM marked Vajpayee's birth anniversary, and also of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya's, on December 25. He has also been posting his Christmas greetings on social media.

Also Read

Article 370 was a temporary provision, says SC as it upholds its abrogation

SC upholds abrogation of Article 370: Here are top 10 points from verdict

SC recommends setting up commission to probe human rights violations in J&K

Article 370: What is it, why was it abrogated and who's challenging it now?

LIVE: New COP28 draft text does not mention phase out of fossil fuels

Govt to give white ration cards to poor in Telangana: Congress leader Rao

WFI not suspended, Centre spreading false news, alleges Priyanka Gandhi

Telecommunications, 3 criminal justice Bills get President Murmu's assent

Amit Shah and Nadda to visit West Bengal, assess BJP's state organisation

Himachal CM dedicates newly-constructed Sanjauli-Dhalli tunnel to people

Topics : Bharatiya Janata Party BJP central government Public holidays Politics indian politics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 10:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1JN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air QualitySerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon