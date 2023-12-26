How BJP govt is celebrating various days to mark emergence of 'new India'

On Monday, as it has since 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre and in states, marked December 25, the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, as 'Good Governance Day'. Nine years back, many criticised the newly elected BJP government when it first announced its intent to mark December 25 as 'good governance day', accusing it of attempting to overshadow Christmas celebrations.
In subsequent years, the PM marked Vajpayee's birth anniversary, and also of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya's, on December 25. He has also been posting his Christmas greetings on social media.