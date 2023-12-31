Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

In position, but not ready: Karnataka's political turmoil ahead of LS Polls

The incipient revolt against two recent appointments by a section of leaders indicated that the BJP may have to get its act together before challenging the Congress

Karnataka
Premium

Radhika Ramaseshan
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2023 | 10:24 PM IST
Karnataka is potentially the only southern state where a fierce contest is anticipated between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), currently allied with the Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S), and the Congress in the Lok Sabha election.

The Congress, having swept the May 2023 Assembly polls and currently governing Karnataka, is pitted against the BJP, which is out of power but aspires to stage a comeback in the 2024 battle, emulating its success in 2019. The BJP fell short of a majority in the 2018 Assembly election but rebounded a year later in the parliamentary polls.

However, the Congress, which believes

Also Read

Opposition's no-confidence motion defeated in Lok Sabha by voice vote

K Kavitha to contest for Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency against D Arvind

'Viksit Bharat' to be centrepiece of BJP's 2024 Lok Sabha polls campaign

Karnataka Bandh: Schools closed, flights cancelled, Section 144 imposed

AIADMK exits BJP-led NDA alliance ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Elections in 41 countries in 2024: Impact on world politics, economy

Putin lauds Russian unity in New Year's address as war shadows celebration

After setback in assembly polls, Cong braces for make-or-break in 2024

Give Rs 50 lakh, jobs to kin of people killed in police probe: PDP's Mufti

Rahul an ordinary MP, don't highlight him so much: Cong's Lakshman Singh

Topics : Karnataka Lok Sabha elections 2019 Elections BJP Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2023 | 10:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Coffee-Tata Consumer MergerIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Yash Raj Films RevenueBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon