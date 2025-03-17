Monday, March 17, 2025 | 11:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's MLAs own more assets than combined Budgets of 3 N-E states

ADR, a non-profit organisation working on electoral and political reforms, analysed the self-sworn affidavits of current Members of Legislative Assemblies

Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Archis Mohan
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 11:17 PM IST

The total assets of the country’s sitting legislators amount to ₹73,348 crore, which is more than the combined annual Budgets (2023-24) of Nagaland (₹23,086 crore), Tripura (₹26,892 crore), and Meghalaya (₹22,022 crore), totaling around ₹72,000 crore, according to an analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) released on Monday.
 
ADR, a non-profit organisation working on electoral and political reforms, analysed the self-sworn affidavits of current Members of Legislative Assemblies (MLAs). The analysis covered 4,092 out of 4,123 MLAs across 28 Assemblies and three Union Territories. 
 
