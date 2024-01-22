Sensex (    %)
                        
It appears we've arrived in 'Treta Yug': Adityanath after Ram temple event

"The whole nation has become Ram maye (immersed in the devotion of Lord Ram). It seems that we have arrived in 'Treta Yug'," Adityanath added

Press Trust of India Ayodhya (UP)
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2024 | 2:27 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Monday said the Ram temple consecration ceremony here has come after a wait of 500 years and the entire country has become "Ram maye".
Addressing a gathering after the ceremony, the chief minister said, "It is an emotional moment for all of us and it has come after a 500-year wait."

"The whole nation has become Ram maye (immersed in the devotion of Lord Ram). It seems that we have arrived in 'Treta Yug'," Adityanath added.
Topics : Yogi Adityanath Ram temple Adityanath Uttar Pradesh government Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Jan 22 2024 | 2:27 PM IST

