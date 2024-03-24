Kejriwal's order from custody part of 'script,' says BJP's Manoj Tiwari

BJP candidates from Delhi for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections Yogender Chandolia, Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Manoj Tiwari during a press conference, in New Delhi, Monday, March 18, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Sunday hit out at the Aam Aadmi party supremo Arvind Kejriwal, calling his instruction from ED custody to the water minister scripted and his arrest a cause of celebration for the people of the city.

Tiwari said, "In ED's custody there is a culprit and taking his reference today a script has been written that water and sewer-related facilities in Delhi are disorganised."



Tiwari's remarks come after Water Minister Atishi, in a press conference, informed media that she received directions from the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal late Saturday, from ED custody, on running the city government.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday from his official residence. A court on Friday sent him to the central agency's custody till March 28.

"This (Kejriwal's direction) comes after no one in Delhi came to his support. The public didn't express sorrow at his arrest. In fact, they are celebrating, distributing sweets, and bursting crackers that the man who made Delhi cry is behind bars now," Tiwari claimed.

The actor-turned-politician, who is BJP's contender from North East Delhi's Lok Sabha seat, said the city is in a pathetic condition with sewers overflowing and people being forced to drink dirty tap water.

"If you want to know the actual condition of Delhi, go and see the streets. The sewer water overflows and gets into lanes and homes. People get dirty tap water to drink. The water quality is bad enough to make you sick," he said.

The BJP MP alleged that this is the result of the Kejriwal-led Delhi government's overlooking these matters for the past nine years that the people of Delhi lost trust in him.

"You got to know the problems of Delhi after you were sent into custody. Now you will realise what it means to not pay the pension of the elderly, give ration cards to the poor. But it's too late, Arvind Kejriwal ji." he said.

He added, "... he himself accepted that in the last nine years Delhi's condition turned pathetic, there will be no sympathy for you, no word, no agitation will be seen.