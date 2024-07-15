Key question on Enforcement Directorate powers before SC's larger Bench

A two-judge Bench of the Supreme Court, while granting interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, referred a critical question to a larger Bench: Can an arrest under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) be challenged on the grounds that there was “no necessity to arrest” the individual?



Section 19 of the Act says if the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), on the basis of material in its possession, has “reasons to believe” that any person has been guilty of an offence punishable under PMLA,