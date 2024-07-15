Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Key question on Enforcement Directorate powers before SC's larger Bench

Should there be an additional requirement for ED officers to demonstrate the need for arrest under Section 19 of PMLA?

In the Arvind Kejriwal case, the court has examined “the necessity and proportionality of the arrest in compliance with Section 19(1) of the PMLA”, said a legal expert (Photo: PTI)
Premium

In the Arvind Kejriwal case, the court has examined “the necessity and proportionality of the arrest in compliance with Section 19(1) of the PMLA”, said a legal expert (Photo: PTI)

Bhavini Mishra
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 12:15 AM IST
A two-judge Bench of the Supreme Court, while granting interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, referred a critical question to a larger Bench: Can an arrest under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) be challenged on the grounds that there was “no necessity to arrest” the individual?
 
Section 19 of the Act says if the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), on the basis of material in its possession, has “reasons to believe” that any person has been guilty of an offence punishable under PMLA,

Also Read

SC, Supreme Court

CIC has powers to constitute benches, frame regulations, says top court

Atishi marlena, Atishi

Highlights of the day: Repair work on Munak Canal likely to complete by Friday night, says Atishi

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

Kejriwal gets interim bail from SC, but to remain in jail in CBI case

SC, Supreme Court

How will you compensate felling of trees in ridge forest: SC to Delhi govt

Open it, regulate traffic: SC to Haryana govt on Shambhu border blockade

Open it, regulate traffic: SC to Haryana govt on Shambhu border blockade

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Supreme Court Enforcement Directorate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 12:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMalala Day 2024IAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVENEST Result 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon