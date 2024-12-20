Business Standard

Friday, December 20, 2024 | 12:08 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Lok Sabha to assemblies: India's young lawmakers don't have the numbers

Lok Sabha to assemblies: India's young lawmakers don't have the numbers

MPs and MLAs are typically middle aged and form a majority in most political parties

Parliament, New Parliament
Premium

While there is talk of giving younger politicians a chance, most political parties’ MPs are aged 46 to 65. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Shikha Chaturvedi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 12:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In the first Lok Sabha elections in 1951-52, the average age of Members of Parliament (MP) was 46.5. As many as 82 MPs were below the age of 35, the highest such number in history and meaning that almost one in every six of them was under 35. It was the second youngest Lok Sabha.
 
The House has aged. In the present 18th Lok Sabha of 543 elected members, only one in every 20 MPs is younger than 35. Samajwadi Party leader Pushpendra Saroj, who represents Kaushambi constituency, is the youngest MP at age 25. (There are 25 MPs aged
Topics : Lok Sabha Lok Sabha MPs Parliament Member of Parliament BS Number Wise BJP Congress

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon