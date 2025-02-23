Makhananomics spices up Bihar's political battle ahead of Assembly polls

Clad in white dhoti-kurtas, Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, along with Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, on Sunday waded into knee-deep water in Darbhanga to try their hand at makhana (foxnut) farming and experience firsthand the challenges faced by the farmers.

Chouhan interacted with farmers, assuring them that neither he nor his bureaucrats would plan for their welfare from New Delhi’s Krishi Bhavan, where his ministry is headquartered. Rather, they would reach out to farmers on the ground. Chouhan’s visit to Darbhanga came on the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trip to Bihar. During