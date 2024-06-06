New govt formation: PM Modi, new ministers likely to take oath on June 9

PM Narendra Modi and BJP National President JP Nadda greet supporters upon their arrival for a meeting at the party headquarters as the party leads in the Lok Sabha elections amid the counting of votes, in New Delhi, June 4, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

The new Union council of ministers led by Narendra Modi will likely take the oath of office on Sunday evening even as two of the leading constituents of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) — Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) and Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) — on Thursday demanded that the new government initiate nationwide caste census and review the Agniveer Scheme. The two demands were made by JDU's KC Tyagi and LJP (RV)’s Paswan.

Leaders of some of India’s neighbouring countries, such as Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and her Nepalese counterpart Pushpakamal Dahal 'Prachanda', are set to attend the oath-taking ceremony. Other leaders from India’s neighbourhood likely to attend are from the Maldives, Bhutan, Mauritius and Seychelles.





ALSO READ: Modi resigns from office, to take oath as PM for the third time on June 8 NDA parliamentary party and top functionaries of its constituents will meet in the Central Hall of Parliament on Friday to officially elect Modi as their leader. NDA leaders, such as Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, along with Modi will then call on President Droupadi Murmu to submit their letters of support for him and stake their claim to form the next government.

On the eve of the meeting, senior BJP leaders Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh met at party’s national chief J P Nadda’s residence to hold discussions about the shape of the next government. They were also in contact with NDA allies, especially the TDP and the JDU, who have put forth their concerns and expectations relating to the states that they rule — Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, respectively — besides seeking their share in the Union council of ministers.

In other developments, Chief Election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar and the two ECs met President Murmu on Thursday evening to submit the list of newly elected Lok Sabha MPs. With the election process over, the EC also lifted the model code of conduct, which was enforced with the announcement of the polls on March 16.

Several world leaders have called up Modi to congratulate him on his victory. Wickremesinghe and Hasina telephoned to congratulate Modi on Wednesday evening. In separate conversations that Modi had with the two, he invited them to attend the swearing-in ceremony, which both leaders accepted. The state-run Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) quoted M Nazrul Islam, Hasina’s speech writer, as having told it that the Bangladesh PM will leave Dhaka for New Delhi on Friday evening. Nepal PM ‘Prachanda' will attend the swearing-in ceremony, according to a PTI report from Kathmandu.

However, China on Thursday protested over Prime Minister Modi’s comment that he looked forward to having closer ties with Taiwan, and insisted that New Delhi resist Taiwan authorities' “political calculations”. China views Taiwan as a rebel province that must be reunified with the mainland, even by force.

“First of all, there is no such thing as ‘president' of the Taiwan region,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing when asked by a Western journalist for her reaction to the wording in Modi's message, according to a PTI report from Beijing.