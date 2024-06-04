New govt needs to fight inflation while bringing back focus on farm reforms

As a new government takes office in New Delhi, the biggest challenge that it would face in the food and agriculture sector are the ways to manage food inflation that has got aggravated due to supply-side pressures of 2023.

Though, the good news is that the southwest monsoon in 2024 is projected to be not only good but also well-distributed.

The India Meteorological Department in its second stage forecast also said rainfed areas of the country too might get copious ‘above normal’ rains.

A good southwest monsoon over the critical rainfed regions of the country that spans across the states of Madhya Pradesh,