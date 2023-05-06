close

Organisations that spread hatred in country should be banned, says SP chief

In a statement issued by the Samajwadi Party, he said there was a time when Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel banned the RSS

Press Trust of India Lucknow
Akhilesh Yadav

1 min read Last Updated : May 06 2023 | 12:36 AM IST
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said organisations that spread hatred in the country and society should be banned.

Yadav's statement comes in the wake of the Congress promising action against the Bajrang Dal and the Popular Front of India if it wins the assembly elections in Karnataka.

In a statement issued by the Samajwadi Party, he said there was a time when Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel banned the RSS.

"Inflation and unemployment are at their peak during BJP rule. Development has stopped," Yadav said and added, "...organisations that spread hatred in the country and society should be banned. There was a time when Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had banned the RSS as well."

In its election manifesto for Karnataka released on Tuesday, the Congress stated that it is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations such as the Bajrang Dal and the Popular Front of India "spreading hatred" among communities on grounds of caste and religion.

The action will include a "ban" against such organisations, the party promised.

Karnataka goes to the polls on May 10.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Samajwadi Party RSS Akhilesh Yadav

First Published: May 06 2023 | 7:45 AM IST

