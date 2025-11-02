Our financial concerns arise from declining central transfers: Kerala FM

Kerala finance minister K N Balagopal says the state’s share of grants and tax devoltions from the centre has been decreasing with successive Finance Commissions’ recommendations. In a telephonic interview with Sneha Sasikumar, he talks about how the state has been augmenting this shortfall through its own revenue sources, its social sector programmes, and vision on pension. Edited excerpts:

What prompted the Kerala government to announce a hike in social security pension along with launching other welfare schemes, given the state’s financial restraints?

Our financial concerns mainly arise from the sharp decline