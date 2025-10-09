Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 01:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM Modi's 'unqualified praise' for Israeli PM 'morally atrocious': Congress

Ramesh's remarks came after Prime Minister Modi welcomed the agreement on the first phase of Trump's peace plan for West Asia, under which Israel and Hamas have decided to pause fighting in Gaza

Congress general secretary in-charge communications, Jairam Ramesh

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 1:42 PM IST

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcoming the agreement on the first phase of US President Donald Trump's peace plan for West Asia, the Congress on Thursday termed as "shameful and morally atrocious" the prime minister's "unqualified praise" for Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu and slammed his "silence" on the future of an independent and sovereign state of Palestine.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications, Jairam Ramesh, also said that Modi said nothing on the continued expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

"The prime Minister has welcomed the new developments regarding Gaza and hailed President Trump. That eagerness to do so is not surprising. But what is shocking, shameful, and morally atrocious is Mr Modi's unqualified praise for the Israeli PM Mr Netanyahu - who has unleashed a genocide in Gaza over the past twenty months," Ramesh said.

 

"Mr Modi has also maintained a total silence on the future of an independent, sovereign state of Palestine that was recognised by India way back in November 1988, and that is now recognised by over 150 countries," he added.

Ramesh's remarks came after Prime Minister Modi welcomed the agreement on the first phase of Trump's peace plan for West Asia, under which Israel and Hamas have decided to pause fighting in Gaza.

Modi said the agreement was also a reflection of the strong leadership of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.

"We welcome the agreement on the first phase of President Trump's peace plan. This is also a reflection of the strong leadership of PM Netanyahu," Modi said in a post on X.

"We hope the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza will bring respite to them and pave the way for lasting peace," he said.

Israel and Hamas have agreed to pause the fighting in Gaza and release at least some hostages and prisoners in an agreement that was put forward by the Trump administration.

The agreement marks the biggest breakthrough in months in the devastating two-year-old war.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Benjamin Netanyahu Narendra Modi Donald Trump Jairam Ramesh Israel-Palestine Gaza Gaza conflict Congress

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

