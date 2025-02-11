Private schools mushroom under ruling party MLAs, but outcomes remain low

A recent study has highlighted the role of ruling party legislators in the rapid increase in private schools across the country, but noted that the trend has not translated into any meaningful improvement in the quality of education.

The study by Muneer Kalliylil of the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIM-B), and Soham Sahoo, of Loughborough University, UK, and IIM-B, has looked into the influence of local politicians in the private education market in India.

Private schooling, both in terms of the number of schools and student enrolment, has increased sharply in recent decades, the study notes. The study has