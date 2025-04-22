Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 07:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / 'I am waiting for invitation': Priyanka Gandhi amid ED probe on family

'I am waiting for invitation': Priyanka Gandhi amid ED probe on family

Congress leader Priyanka Gandi's statement comes amid ED's investigations in the National Herald case against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, and a separate money laundering case against Robert Vadra

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka

Priyanka Gandhi's statement comes amid ED’s investigations in the National Herald case against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, and a separate money laundering case against Robert Vadra. (Photo: PTI)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 7:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Wayanad MP and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said that her mother Sonia Gandhi, brother Rahul Gandhi, and husband Robert Vadra are fully cooperating with the Enforcement Directorate (ED). She added that she is waiting for ED invitation [for questioning], reported news agency PTI.
 
Her statement comes amid ED’s investigations in the National Herald case against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, and a separate money laundering case against Robert Vadra.
 
In connection to the National Herald case, she also took a dig at the BJP saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s advisers seem to be giving him wrong suggestions as people now realise that probe agencies are being misused for political reasons. She also rejected the BJP allegations of property grab by Rahul and Sonia in the National Herald case, terming it as a “pack of lies”, reported PTI. 
 

What is the National Herald case?

The National Herald case revolves around the acquisition of properties worth over ₹2,000 crore by Associated Journals Limited, the publisher of the National Herald newspaper, by a company called Young Indian. This company is jointly owned by Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, each holding 38 per cent of the shares.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

National Herald case: What ED chargesheet says on Sonia, Rahul Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka

Not waiving loans of Wayanad landslides victims 'betrayal': Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Priyanka Gandhi

Sacrifices of martyrs protect freedom we take for granted: Priyanka Gandhi

Parliament

ONOE bills do not trample on any feature of Constitution: Attorney General

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka

'Cold-blooded murder': Priyanka Gandhi slams Israel for killing 400 Gazans

 
The ED, in its chargesheet, has alleged that that officials from the All India Congress Committee (AICC), along with key personnel from Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and Young Indian, were involved in a ‘criminal conspiracy’ to take over AJL’s assets, valued at around ₹2,000 crore.
 
The chargesheet claims that 99 per cent of AJL’s shares were handed over to Young Indian for a mere ₹50 lakh. Both Sonia and Rahul Gandhi reportedly own 38 per cent each in the firm, while the remaining stake was split between the late Motilal Vora and Oscar Fernandes, whom the ED identifies as ‘close associates’ of the Gandhi family.
 
The investigating agency further alleges that a ₹90.21 crore loan extended by AICC to AJL was later converted into equity shares worth ₹9.02 crore, which were acquired by Young Indian at a nominal price — effectively granting Sonia and Rahul Gandhi ‘beneficial ownership’ of AJL’s extensive real estate assets.
 

More From This Section

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

Vance's visit boosts US-India talks amid trade pact negotiations: Scindia

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Cong did not flag abnormal voting in Maha polls: EC on Rahul's allegations

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Cong accuses Mahayuti of spending ₹150 cr on cabinet meet; govt cites error

Anurag Thakur, Anurag

Anurag Thakur backs 'one nation, one election', calls it win-win situation

Sangram Thopte

Former Congress MLA Sangram Thopte joins BJP with supporters in Pune

Topics : Priyanka Gandhi National Herald case Rahul Gandhi National Herald Enforcement Directorate Sonia Gandhi Robert Vadra BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 7:08 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEHCLTech Q4 Results 2025 TodayNestle Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHUL Q4 Results 2025Shakti Dubey Top UPSC Civil Exam 2024LSG vs DC Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon