Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Ram temple inauguration: A festival of 'Hindu unity' for Sangh Parivar

With the pran pratishtha ceremony, the RSS looks to overcome all socioeconomic barriers, whether urban-rural, regional and caste, and bring Hindus together, reports Archis Mohan from Ayodhya

PM Modi at Ram Setu site
Premium

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday completed his spiritual journey to temples with a Ramayana link in southern parts of the country by worshipping near Arichal Munai, in Tamil Nadu. (Photo: PTI)

Archis Mohan
7 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2024 | 10:56 PM IST
The pran pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Monday is more than just a religious event for the Sangh Parivar — it’s a call for Hindu unity across castes and regions. The months-long mobilisation of cadres to collect donations, the door-to-door distribution of akshat, and the request to people nationwide to visit the temple once open to the public, all serve this purpose.
 
The Sangh Parivar, currently at its mightiest, is still mindful of the defeat of its political arm, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in the December 1993 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. This defeat, at the

Also Read

From the US to France: Here's how the world is celebrating Ram temple

'Invitees should definitely visit': Sanjay Raut on Ram temple ceremony

Congress leader criticises party's decision to skip Ram temple ceremony

Ram mandir opening: IMD launches webpage for weather updates for Ayodhya

Ram temple: Akhilesh Yadav gets invite, says will visit after January 22

On eve of Ram temple ceremony, BJP targets leaders of opposition parties

Ram temple event: TMC, BJP to test political might as politics heats up

Nyay Yatra: Rahul gives flying kisses to crowd shouting 'Jai Shri Ram'

Modi shifts political agenda, failed to protect borders from China: Tharoor

Cong PM would've controlled Manipur violence by fourth day: Rahul Gandhi

Topics : Ram temple Sangh Parivar RSS BJP Hindutva

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2024 | 10:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEICSI CSEET Results 2024 NiftyICC Under 19 World Cup 2024Ram Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon