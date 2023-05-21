Reworking the casts: Lesson from Karnataka poll outcome for the BJP



If Jai Ram Thakur, cherry-picked by the BJP’s central command, got the position even after losing the last election in Himachal Pradesh, in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, the brass moved in swiftly to bring in new faces as LoP instead of handing it to the CMs who brought the party to defeat. In Rajasthan, Gulab Chand Kataria initially became LoP, and once he was appointed Assam governor, Rajendra Rathore, a seven-term MLA, succeeded him. In Chhattisgarh, former chief minister Raman Singh, who was still not out of favour with New Delhi, leveraged his influence to bring in his loyalist Dharam Lal Kaushik as LoP. In August 2022, Kaushik was replaced by Narayan Chandel, Janjgir-Champa legislator.

The Karnataka elections done and dusted with a Congress chief minister in place, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will have to appoint the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the state legislature. There is no precedent to establish that Basavaraj Bommai, (pictured) former chief minister, will get the LoP’s post by right, as it were. Each state where an incumbent BJP government was unseated followed a different norm.



New Delhi will have to take a call on its own intention: To control Karnataka’s affairs or nurture a state leader because the rout underlined the significance and salience of regional chiefs in an Assembly election. The admirers and detractors of B S Yediyurappa, the former chief minister and the BJP’s Karnataka architect, said his marginalisation was a factor, which contributed to the party’s downfall.

Bommai was doubtless New Delhi’s choice to helm a BJP government in Bengaluru, a factor that might give him an edge when an LoP is chosen. The jury is out on this. “Karnataka is more complex than Himachal Pradesh. Bommai is New Delhi’s man but in the new situation, the leadership will have to take caste into consideration. The LoP could be a Lingayat, a backward caste, or a Dalit,” a political observer from Bengaluru said. If a Lingayat is the criterion, then Bommai stands a chance, he added.



As the BJP sorts out the LoP issue, it is faced with a more crucial question of who will lead the party in the four impending state polls this year: In Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana. Rajasthan is decidedly the trickiest because against the central leadership’s oft-signalled intent, Vasundhara Raje, twice elected CM who led the party to defeat in 2018, has refused to forfeit her claim for a third shot at power. R Jagannathan, editorial director of Swarajya, a right-leaning magazine and news portal and author of the book Dharmic Nation, said: “Vasundhara’s problem is not so much about Delhi disliking her as dissidence within the BJP.”

“Yediyurappa’s finished, his shelf life is over,” stressed a senior BJP functionary.

Also Read High-voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections to end today at 5 pm Karnataka Assembly polls 2023: All you need to know about May 10 elections Karnataka elections: Here's what all Congress has promised in its manifesto Karnataka elections 2023 LIVE: Exit polls predict close BJP vs Cong fight Come May 13, will BJP script history in 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections? Political fortunes: Here are the average assets of re-contesting MLAs Siddaramaiah's anti-urban bias may well become the chink in Cong's armour With Karnataka win, Congress gets a template for other Assembly polls Will ask govt to stop funds if Bengal doesn't rename fishery scheme: Oppn 'K'taka poll results gave ray of hope to country', says Mehbooba Mufti



In MP, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the reigning CM who ruled for four terms earlier, was approximately in the same place as Vasundhara. “There’s a trust deficit between him and New Delhi,” a Bhopal-based political observer said. Still, party sources admitted that “it’s too late to replace him and we don’t have a substitute”. Chouhan’s alleged rivals, Narottam Mishra, the home minister, and Kailash Vijayvargiya, BJP’s national general secretary, had declared in the recent past that he would lead the party in the coming election. “Chouhan hasn’t allowed another leader to come up. His loyalists muster the crowds for him in meetings and that gives an impression that he is invincible. The truth is as in Karnataka, there’s huge resentment against his government,” a BJP source in the state said.

A BJP source said: “Remember the slogan in the last Assembly elections which said voters don’t have a problem with PM Narendra Modi but won’t accept Vasundhara? Modi won for us all the seats (in Rajasthan) in the Lok Sabha polls. If Vasundhara is projected again, we will lose because she will resurrect memories of her misrule.”

In Chhattisgarh, the BJP has not zeroed in on a face after Raman Singh took a back seat. It is still trapped in a caste dilemma on whether to focus on an Adivasi or a backward caste representative to take on the Congress chief minister, Bhupesh Baghel.

Asked if Chouhan would be relegated to the background and Modi placed front and centre in the elections, the source said: “That won’t happen. Modiji won’t take the risk of losing another state so close to the Lok Sabha polls (April-May 2024).”





He said while Kumar appealed to the backward castes, Reddy would work on the Reddy community, “which felt left out under a Velama” (Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao belongs to that caste) and Modi had an “overarching Karnataka has the “loudest message” for Telangana, where the BJP thought it had displaced the Congress as the Opposition, according to a state BJP office-bearer. “The Congress has credible and charismatic leaders in Siddharamaiah and D K Shivakumar. They galvanised the party workers as well as voters. In such a situation, religion and caste don’t work.” Asked about Telangana, where the state president, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, campaigned aggressively, the functionary said: “I think elections will be fought under the collective leadership of Kumar, G Kishan Reddy (a Central minister), and Modi.”He said while Kumar appealed to the backward castes, Reddy would work on the Reddy community, “which felt left

captivation, particularly among the young and educated”.