Rise in districts: Is political demand overshadowing administrative need?

With civic polls in the state round the corner, the Haryana government has announced that it would carve out at least four new districts, including the industrial town of Manesar, which is currently part of the Gurugram district. A Cabinet minister-headed committee will evaluate demands for creation of new districts and submit its report within two months.

Creating new districts is the prerogative of state governments, and can be done by either an administrative order or passing a law in the state Assembly. State governments usually opt for the former. It is as yet not known if the committee in