Road to 2024: BJP reaches out to allies amid Opposition's unity push

Addressing a meeting of BJP chief ministers and deputy CMs on Sunday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked them to assuage allies and respect regional aspirations. Modi asked the party to celebrate 25 years of the NDA’s inception, stressing it

If 21 Opposition parties boycotted Sunday’s ceremony, the support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) received from 13 affiliates of the much-diminished National Democratic Alliance (NDA), along with from half a dozen not aligned to either camp, who attended the function, reawakened it to the importance of allies.