close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Road to 2024: BJP reaches out to allies amid Opposition's unity push

The BJP and the Congress understand that coalitions and alliances are not just about numbers but have symbolic value

Archis Mohan New Delhi
BJP
Premium

Photo: PTI

4 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 9:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Opposition parties that boycotted Sunday’s inauguration of the new Parliament building will meet in Patna on June 12 to discuss unity for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. It is a challenging task, as evident from the Trinamool Congress poaching Congress’ lone Bengal legislator, Bayron Biswas, on Monday, bringing back the latter to zero seats in the 294-member Bengal assembly.
If 21 Opposition parties boycotted Sunday’s ceremony, the support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) received from 13 affiliates of the much-diminished National Democratic Alliance (NDA), along with from half a dozen not aligned to either camp, who attended the function, reawakened it to the importance of allies.
Addressing a meeting of BJP chief ministers and deputy CMs on Sunday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked them to assuage allies and respect regional aspirations. Modi asked the party to celebrate 25 years of the NDA’s inception, stressing it
Or

Also Read

As Nitish tries to bring Opposition together, here's a look at his journey

What could make the BJP lose the 2024 election or even its majority?

United Opposition front? Why it is important to fix the cracks first

Mikes of opposition silenced; media under attack in India: Rahul Gandhi

Come May 13, will BJP script history in 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections?

Inflation rate in India lesser than US, UK, Germany: Union minister Kishan

Vande Bharat to help realise transformation goal of PM Modi: Assam CM

PM Modi's focus on northeast has nothing to do with elections: CM Himanta

Centre planned reforms with far reaching impact in mind: Jitendra Singh

Out of 1,001 Karnataka candidates, 345 faced criminal cases: ADR report

Topics : BJP Opposition Politics

First Published: May 29 2023 | 9:11 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Road to 2024: BJP reaches out to allies amid Opposition's unity push

BJP
4 min read

Inflation rate in India lesser than US, UK, Germany: Union minister Kishan

Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy
2 min read

Vande Bharat to help realise transformation goal of PM Modi: Assam CM

Himanta Biswa Sarma
2 min read

PM Modi's focus on northeast has nothing to do with elections: CM Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
3 min read

Centre planned reforms with far reaching impact in mind: Jitendra Singh

Jitendra Singh
2 min read

Most Popular

New Parliament to mark journey towards a developed India, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering inside the Lok Sabha chamber, at the new Parliament building in New Delhi, Sunday. Photo: PTI
4 min read

Opposition parties' meeting in Patna likely to take place on June 12

Photo: Twitter/@kharge
2 min read

After Karnataka win, Congress plans to take on the same opponent in MP

Karnataka election
4 min read

Karnataka govt to identify and snub bureaucrats with RSS affiliations

Congress
2 min read

Manish Sisodia generated Rs 622.67 cr POC in Excise Policy scam: ED

Sisodia, Manish Sisodia
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon