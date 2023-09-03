Second string in Rajasthan's quintet: Raje stares at an uncertain future

INDIA alliance will defeat BJP if it sticks together: Saurabh Bharadwaj

Kharge convenes INDIA bloc meet on Sept 5 ahead of Parl's special session

Unemployment highest in 42 years under PM Narendra Modi, claims AAP

Cong to hold district-level yatras to mark Bharat Jodo Yatra's anniversary

Explained: Criteria for becoming national party, roles, advantages and more

Vasundhara Raje excluded from key BJP committees for Rajasthan polls

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know about the state

Explained: Why is Sachin Pilot holding a day-long protest in Rajasthan

Vasundhara Raje, who has twice led a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Rajasthan as chief minister (CM), now finds herself at a crossroads that could lead her into a

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com