close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Shifting discourse on Lord Ram: A matter of concern for BJP in Chhattisgarh

'Bhagwan Ram sabke hai. Nishadraj ke hai aur Shabri ke hai'

R Krishna Das
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel speaks to the media. Photo: ANI
Premium

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel speaks to the media. Photo: ANI

5 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2023 | 10:27 PM IST
Follow Us
It was a hot day on June 1, literally, and metaphorically too, for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The mercury level in the Chhattisgarh capital went above 42 degrees Celsius and BJP leaders were feeling the heat even while sitting in an air-conditioned room in the state party headquarters.
All eyes were glued to the television screen as Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (pictured) started his speech after inaugurating the Rashtriya Ramayana Mahotsav (National Ramayana Festival) in Raigarh, known as the industrial hub of Chhattisgarh. The three-day event was organised for the first time in the state, which figures prominently in the Ramayana.
Baghel started by saying: “Bhagwan Ram sabke hai. Nishadraj ke hai aur Shabri ke hai (Lord Ram belongs to everyone, including Nishadraj and Shabri).” It did not take much time for the BJP leaders to connect the dots; it was another volley lobbed by the Congress chief minister to hit his saffron o
Or

Also Read

Two Delhi-based companies to invest Rs 295 crore in Chhattisgarh

Karnataka may keep additional expenditure on 5 poll promises fiscal neutral

Posturing to maintain balance on Congress' seesaw in Chhattisgarh

Rice over riots in Chhattisgarh: The paddy trade in Red hotbed

Paddy worth Rs 16,000 crore procured this season in Chhattisgarh

Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti to attend Oppn meet in Bihar: Report

BJP shameless in calling Nathuram Godse 'saput' of India: Chhattisgarh CM

BJP launches 'selfie with palace of corruption' campaign to target AAP

Will not allow anyone to take law into their hands: Shinde on violence

Shah tears into YSRCP in Andhra; says it has done nothing but corruption

Topics : BJP Chhattisgarh Congress

First Published: Jun 11 2023 | 10:27 PM IST

Latest News

View More

2024 LS polls: Opposition strategists will need to agree on a common agenda

Indian Parliament, (Photo: Wikipedia)
4 min read

Shifting discourse on Lord Ram: A matter of concern for BJP in Chhattisgarh

Bhupesh Baghel, Chief minister of Chhattisgarh
5 min read

Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti to attend Oppn meet in Bihar: Report

Farooq Abdullah, Omar, mehbooba mufti, article 370, j&k
2 min read

Most Popular

Bihar municipal elections: Counting of votes for 805 posts underway

Voting, elections, Polls, Votes
1 min read

Ordinance sheer disrespect of Delhi people, says CM Kejriwal at AAP rally

Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)
2 min read

Will contest 2024 polls from Kaiserganj, announces WFI chief Brij Bhushan

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at the Parliament House during the Budget Session, in New Delhi.
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon