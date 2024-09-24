Singapore seeks Indian forbearance on Chinese components in projects

To push manufacturing investments into India, Singapore has requested soft treatment for China-made products. Simultaneously, Singapore has decided to pursue large-scale defence sector cooperation with India, a step it has not opened up to with China.

These issues surfaced at the recent second round of the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR), held in Singapore on 26 August 2024. The Singapore ministerial team impressed upon their Indian counterparts that any manufacturing sector collaboration is likely to involve some Chinese elements.

For India, however, such a presence is a major concern. The Singapore delegation has therefore asked India to consider