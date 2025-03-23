Southern states reject population formula, seek GDP-based representation

On Saturday, a Joint Action Committee for Fair Delimitation (JAC), led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, passed a resolution at its meeting in Chennai, demanding that the “freeze on Parliamentary constituencies based on the 1971 Census population be extended by another 25 years”.

Apart from Stalin, the CMs of Kerala, Punjab, and Telangana, as well as the Deputy chief minister of Karnataka, attended the meeting. They cautioned that the impending delimitation of Lok Sabha seats, if carried out solely based on population, could “disempower” southern and other “progressive” states.

Stalin said Tamil Nadu, which had effectively controlled