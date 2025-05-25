Sunday, May 25, 2025 | 05:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Tamil Nadu floats India's largest laptop tender for 1 mn student devices

Tamil Nadu floats India's largest laptop tender for 1 mn student devices

With a Rs 2,000-cr budget, TN invites bids to supply 1 mn laptops in phase one of a two-year plan; Microsoft, Intel, Dell, and others in talks ahead of June deadline

laptops, laptop imports
Premium

Another state that adopted this laptop freebie model was Andhra Pradesh, which decided to provide laptops to students of classes 9 to 12 under the Amma Vodi and Vasati Deevena schemes | Photo: Bloomberg

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : May 25 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

It is being hailed as the largest-ever laptop procurement through a single tender in India, aimed at providing free laptops to 1 million college students in Tamil Nadu. According to sources, nearly all major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the country — including Dell, HP, Lenovo, Acer, ASUS, and Samsung — have already shown interest in the tender and have engaged in multiple rounds of discussions with the state government.
 
Additionally, key industry players such as Microsoft, Google, and Intel have also held talks with the state authorities ahead of the tender process. The Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu (ELCOT)
Topics : Tamil Nadu Laptops Udhayanidhi Stalin Electronics

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon