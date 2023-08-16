Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.04%)
65430.01 + 28.09
Nifty (0.00%)
19433.80 -0.75
Nifty Midcap (0.02%)
37778.85 + 8.65
Nifty Smallcap (0.00%)
5335.20 0.15
Nifty Bank (-0.31%)
43952.60 -138.35
Heatmap

There can be no peace in Manipur till 6,000 looted weapons recovered: Gogoi

There can be no peace in Manipur till 6,000 sophisticated arms and 6 lakh rounds of ammunition are recovered, deputy leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said on Wednesday.

Manipur, manipur violence

"So, how can there be peace and normalcy when there is no talk on reconciliation between the two sides," he said.

Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 2:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

There can be no peace in Manipur till 6,000 sophisticated arms and 6 lakh rounds of ammunition are recovered, deputy leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said on Wednesday.
Speaking to journalists here, Gogoi said these arms and ammunition, which were looted from the security forces, will be used against the common people of the state that has been witnessing violence since May 3.
"So, how can there be peace and normalcy when there is no talk on reconciliation between the two sides," he said.
Both Meiteis and Kukis are unhappy with the performance of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, he claimed.
"It is unfortunate that Home Minister Amit Shah completely supported the chief minister in Parliament," Gogoi said, adding that it is the presence of the CM in the peace committees that has led to the failure of the peace talks.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has misled the nation from the Red Fort as there can be no peace without reconciliation and rehabilitation of 60,000 people, who are still living in the relief camps, and till the 6,000 weapons are recovered," said the Lok Sabha MP from Kaliabor.

Also Read

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

Manipur tribal students stage rally to observe 100 days of ethnic clashes

Manipur entrepreneurs stare at uncertain future as violence hits businesses

Manipur violence: Villagers seek deployment of more central forces

Neutral administration needed for talks between Meiteis, Kukis: Chidambaram

Mission 2030: Rajasthan government seeks suggestions from 10 million people

Sharad Pawar will not join hands with BJP in his lifetime: Sanjay Raut

Congress' Surjewala targets Modi govt over border issue with China

Delhi LG's objections to 2-day assembly session 'not correct': Dpt speaker

Mizoram polls 2023: Ex-IPS officer Lalduhoma leads the charge against MNF

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Manipur Congress Gaurav Gogoi

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceTop Headlines TodayStock to watch todayIMD Weather Update TodayNEET SS 2023 RegistrationGautam AdaniiPhone 15 ProductionUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Apple's supplier Foxconn begins iPhone 15 production in Tamil NaduIndia's no 2 tycoon Gautam Adani may avoid stepping on Mukesh Ambani's toes

India News

Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft successfully undergoes last Moon-bound maneouvreYamuna's water level in Delhi rises again amid rains in Himachal

Technology News

Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5 mn for misleading customersApple AirPods to be made in India at Foxconn factory in Hyderabad

Economy News

Govt to launch Vishwakarma Yojana for skilled traditional craftsmenGovt to provide drone training to 15,000 women led-SHGs, says PM Modi
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon