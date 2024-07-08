Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Treading 'welfarism' path: BJP-backed state govts unveil populist schemes

Several BJP-backed state govts, over the past month, have unveiled a number of schemes targeting the poor, women, farmers, and students, following setback in the Lok Sabha polls

Populist schemes, populism,populist Budget
Premium

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Sanjeeb MukherjeeArchis Mohan New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 12:08 AM IST
Presenting the state Budget on June 29, Maharashtra’s finance minister, Ajit Pawar, unveiled a slew of welfare measures in a bid to sway the electorate ahead of the Assembly polls. Among the highlights were: A Rs 1,500 monthly allowance for women and three free cooking gas cylinders for poor households.

A few days later in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh’s finance minister, Jagdish Devda, introduced a Budget that promised a 15 per cent increase in spending on agriculture and allied activities. Not stopping there, he announced a scheme to provide free hearse services to poor families and increased

Also Read

BJP,BJP logo

Delhi BJP holds meeting, asks workers to gear up for 2025 Assembly polls

JP Nadda, Nadda

Ahead of Assembly polls, Nadda chairs meeting with BJP leaders in Jammu

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

BJP should present docs to prove Kejriwal okayed tree felling in Ridge: AAP

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Rahul Gandhi to visit Manipur on Monday, meet violence-affected people

Satyendra Jain

CCTV graft case: Delhi L-G gives nod for probe against AAP's Satyendar Jain

Topics : BJP populism scheme

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 12:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAmazon Fire TV Stick 4K ReviewAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon