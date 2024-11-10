Trump's win will not affect migration of skilled workers: V Chauthaiwale

Vijay Chauthaiwale, in charge of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) foreign affairs department, has led the party’s Indian diaspora outreach for over a decade. He tells Archis Mohan in a telephonic interview that he expects the Donald Trump administration to be more pragmatic in dealing with India’s concerns on protectionism and visas for skilled Indian immigrants. Excerpts: What is your assessment of the US presidential election result?

The trends and the news coming from the United States (US) in the past three-four weeks had indicated a clear momentum for Donald Trump. So for me the results were not a big