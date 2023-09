AIADMK general secy Palaniswami to chair key meet in Chennai tomorrow

Centre has 'mismanaged' economy across all sectors, says Congress

Women reservation benefit only possible in 2034, says Kapil Sibal

Job creation remains a work in progress in four poll-bound states

Waking up from a Canadian dream as India's diplomatic tensions escalate

Congress Prez Kharge summoned by district court for Bajrang Dal remarks

No alliance with BJP in TN, matter will be decided during elections: AIADMK

Ahead of 2024 elections, AIADMK says not in alliance with BJP in TN now

After the electoral debacle in Karnataka, the alliance with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in Tamil Nadu was seen as crucial for the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s)

