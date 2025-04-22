With Bihar Assembly elections nearing, NDA is likely to appoint a convenor

With the Bihar Assembly polls scheduled later this year and some of its constituents keen that their concerns be given a hearing in a structured format, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), could soon appoint either a chairperson or a convenor.

The NDA’s last convenor was N Chandrababu Naidu. On Tuesday, Naidu who had returned from Europe after celebratomg his 75th birthday with his family, met several Union ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah, in the national capital.

Naidu was the convenor of the NDA from 2013 to 2018, when the Telugu Desam Party, which he still