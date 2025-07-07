Monday, July 07, 2025 | 06:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / YouTuber Manish Kashyap joins Jan Suraaj Party; Kishor sees big role

YouTuber Manish Kashyap joins Jan Suraaj Party; Kishor sees big role

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor says Manish Kashyap, who recently left the BJP, will play a big role in the party's mission to bring change and create opportunities in Bihar

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor, YouTuber Manish Kashyap (Photo: X@jansuraajonline)

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor with YouTuber Manish Kashyap (Photo: X@jansuraajonline)

Vijay Prasad Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 6:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hours after YouTuber and former Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manish Kashyap joined the Jan Suraaj Party  (JSP) on Monday, the party’s founder, Prashant Kishor, said that he is a son of Bihar who wants to do something for the state.
 
Speaking about Kashyap’s induction to news agency ANI, Prashant Kishor said, "Manish Kashyap is not just a YouTuber for Jan Suraaj, nor is he a former BJP leader, but he is a son of Bihar who has carved out his identity through his own strength, hard work, and wisdom, and wants to do something for Bihar." 
He highlighted JSP has a system that provides opportunities to every youth or individual who wants to contribute to Bihar. 
 
"Jan Suraaj is a system that provides opportunities to every youth or individual who wants to contribute to Bihar. If he has joined Jan Suraaj, I see a significant role for him in playing a major part in this campaign for change in Bihar moving forward," added Prashant Kishor. 

Also Read

UPI

Trinidad & Tobago 8th country to have UPI: How to use service abroad

ITR filing

Changed jobs recently? Here's how to file ITR without any errors

A snapshot of FD rates offered by small finance banks and others

Up to 8.80% FD rates for senior citizens in July: Top picks

Iran deports Afghanistani deportees back to Taliban rule

Iran mass expels Afghan refugees, raising alarms for women under Taliban

Traffic, Traffic jam, New Delhi Traffic Jam

Prestige Group to build flyover in Bengaluru connecting ORR and Bellandur

Rise to public attention

Bihar-based social media influencer Manish Kashyap joined Prashant Kishor’s JSP on Monday. He became a part of JSP along with a group of his supporters. The joining took place in the presence of Prashant Kishor.
 
Kashyap, whose YouTube channel has nearly 10 million subscribers, first attracted major public attention some years ago when the Tamil Nadu Police arrested him. He was accused of sharing alleged fake videos showing Bihari migrants being mistreated in Tamil Nadu.
 
Before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Kashyap joined BJP, however, he was not given a ticket to contest election.
 
In June, he shared a video message announcing his decision to quit. In the video, he said the BJP “used” him until the Delhi Assembly elections and then ignored him.
 
With Bihar Assembly elections just around the corner, Manish Kashyap's move to the JSP can be seen as a boost to the party as it has been working to engage people from different backgrounds who are committed to bringing positive change to the state.
 
The Election Commission of India has not announced an official date for the Bihar elections yet.
 
(With inputs from agencies)

More From This Section

Uddhav Thackeray

'Did Pahalgam terrorists join BJP?' Thackeray questions lack of arrests

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Govt policies aimed at reducing poverty, creating jobs, says Gadkari

Asaduddin Owaisi, Asaduddin, Owaisi

Electoral roll revision: Owaisi says livelihood, not just vote at stake

Rahul Gandhi

Rahul questions BJP's silence on F&O manipulation, says making rich richer

Mayawati

EC should take cognisance of violent incidents in Bihar: Mayawati

Topics : Prashant Kishor BS Web Reports Bihar Bihar Elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 6:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayTravel Food Services IPOCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEHP omniBook 5 PriceWorld Chocolate Day 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon