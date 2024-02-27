Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

BS Banking Annual 2024: Why banks can't be technology companies

CEOs of India's largest private and foreign banks say their business is 'unique, trust is its most important word'

Amitabh Chaudhry, MD & CEO of Axis Bank; Zarin Daruwala, CEO - India, Standard Chartered Bank; Ashu Khullar, CEO of Citibank India; Hitendra Dave, CEO of HSBC India; Rakesh Sharma, MD, CEO of IDBI Bank; and V Vaidyanathan, MD & CEO of IDFC First Bank
Premium

Amitabh Chaudhry, MD & CEO of Axis Bank; Zarin Daruwala, CEO - India, Standard Chartered Bank; Ashu Khullar, CEO of Citibank India; Hitendra Dave, CEO of HSBC India; Rakesh Sharma, MD, CEO of IDBI Bank; and V Vaidyanathan, MD & CEO of IDFC First Bank

BS Reporter
19 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 12:29 AM IST
Technology is important in banking but not to the extent of turning banks into technology companies. Banks take deposits from customers and work on the foundation of trust. Differing approaches to risk management and compliance may determine the extent to which technology influences banking, according to the chiefs of some of India’s largest private and foreign banks. At the ‘Business Standard’ BFSI Insight Summit 2023 held in Mumbai, they shared their views during a panel discussion on the theme ‘Do private banks need to become tech companies?’ Tamal Bandyopadhyay, the newspaper’s consulting editor, moderated the discussion. Edited excerpts:

The participants

Also Read

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi

Don't understand if this is a special session or normal: LoP Chowdhury

Women's reservation: What major political leaders have said on the Bill

The good times will last longer, says public sector bank CEOs panel

While competing hard for money, interest rate risks under control: Khara

There is alignment of everything that we need in banking: K V Kamath

BS Banking Annual 2024: Fintech has tough days ahead, say experts

How RBI, industry put in checks place to slow down consumer credit growth

Topics : BS Special bs events Banking Banking sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 12:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 4 LIVE SCOREPM Narendra ModiArvind KejriwalGold Price TodayPaytm Share PriceBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon