Chennai to Coimbatore: How state is working to become India's GCC hub

Tamil Nadu earlier this month announced a plan to make industrial city Hosur a hub for global capability centres (GCCs), after setting up a similar thriving network in Chennai and Coimbatore. GCCs in Tamil Nadu are spread out, giving the state an edge over Karnataka and Telangana, where such infrastructure is largely in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Tamil Nadu has more than 250 of the 1,800 GCCs in India, employing 150,000 people in the state. It is expected to have 460 GCCs by 2030. A panel discussed ‘Shaping Tamil Nadu’s Future: Role of GCCs & Beyond’ during the Business Standard Tamil