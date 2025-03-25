Compare TN to other countries; our fight is up there, not here: T R B Rajaa

Tamil Nadu has received investments of more than ₹10 trillion in four years and it’s a manufacturing hub. “We are not just satisfied with that. We want to go to the next level. The world does not know what Tamil Nadu and its people are capable of,” says T R B RAJAA, the state’s minister for industries, investment promotion and commerce. At the Tamil Nadu Round Table 2025 summit with A K Bhattacharya, editorial director of Business Standard, the minister spoke about his state’s economic plans and the impact of world events on India. Edited excerpts from a fireside chat: