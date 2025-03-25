Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 06:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Specials / BS Events / 'Enablers of economic boom': Tamil Nadu govt bets on welfare schemes

'Enablers of economic boom': Tamil Nadu govt bets on welfare schemes

At the Business Standard Tamil Nadu Round Table 2025, Industries Minister T R B Rajaa explained the scheme's purpose and the role the State Planning Commission (SPC) had played in its implementation

School students eat midday meals in Ayothiapattinam town in Salem district. | Photo: TN government website
Premium

School students eat midday meals in Ayothiapattinam town in Salem district. | Photo: TN government website

BS Reporter
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 6:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Justice Party, which laid the foundation for the Dravidian Movement, in 1920, introduced midday meals in a school at Thousand Lights in Chennai. Tamil Nadu formalised the experimental scheme in 1957, years  after a Supreme Court order led to its mandatory implementation by all states in 2002.
 
Tamil Nadu does well in social sector parameters: a result of the Dravidian movement’s ideology of social justice and public welfare. The Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme, which was introduced by the M K Stalin government in September 2022, has improved student attendance by 20 per cent in most schools in the state,
Topics : bs events BS Special Tamil Nadu

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon