'Enablers of economic boom': Tamil Nadu govt bets on welfare schemes

The Justice Party, which laid the foundation for the Dravidian Movement, in 1920, introduced midday meals in a school at Thousand Lights in Chennai. Tamil Nadu formalised the experimental scheme in 1957, years after a Supreme Court order led to its mandatory implementation by all states in 2002.

Tamil Nadu does well in social sector parameters: a result of the Dravidian movement’s ideology of social justice and public welfare. The Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme, which was introduced by the M K Stalin government in September 2022, has improved student attendance by 20 per cent in most schools in the state,