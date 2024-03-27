Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

BS 1000: Vaccine maker to logistics major, here're the top unlisted firms

Besides MNCs, the top 30 list also includes two public-sector companies: Orissa Mining Corporation and HLL Life Care

unlisted, listed, companies, company, firms, regulation
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Krishna Kant
6 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 12:07 AM IST
As in the previous editions of BS1000, the list of the country's top unlisted companies is dominated by the Indian subsidiaries or associates of global multinationals (MNCs). In all, 17 out of the best 30 unlisted companies in the league table are local subsidiaries of global multinationals. Some such entities in the top 30 list are DHL Logistics India, Expeditors International India, Posco Maharashtra Steel, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Kia India, Microsoft India (R&D), Suzuki Motorcycle India, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India, and Google India.

A large presence of MNCs in the unlisted list is not a surprise. Like their listed peers,

Also Read

US approves 1st vaccine against chikungunya virus: All you need to know

Private hospitals hesitate to procure Covid-19 vaccine amidst JN.1 surge

Serum Institute of India to apply for licence of JN.1 Covid variant vaccine

Third anniversary the of world's largest Covid vax drive: The inside story

Russia close to creating cancer vaccine, announces Vladimir Putin

India Inc's capex frontier: When will companies start spending big time?

A year of hope, new beginnings

Business Standard Manthan: All roads lead to Bharat Mandapam on Wednesday

BS Manthan: Finding common ground in ideologically divided farm sector

Business Standard Manthan: India's luxury landscape brimming with potential

Topics : unlisted firms HPV vaccine dose Logistics industry Indian companies bs events

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 12:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesIndia GDP Growth ForecastCSK vs GT Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon