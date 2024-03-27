BS 1000: Vaccine maker to logistics major, here're the top unlisted firms

As in the previous editions of BS1000, the list of the country's top unlisted companies is dominated by the Indian subsidiaries or associates of global multinationals (MNCs). In all, 17 out of the best 30 unlisted companies in the league table are local subsidiaries of global multinationals. Some such entities in the top 30 list are DHL Logistics India, Expeditors International India, Posco Maharashtra Steel, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Kia India, Microsoft India (R&D), Suzuki Motorcycle India, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India, and Google India.

A large presence of MNCs in the unlisted list is not a surprise. Like their listed peers,