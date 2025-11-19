Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 06:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Samriddhi 2025: 'Industry aligning with India's circular economy vision'

At the Business Standard Samriddhi event in Lucknow, industry leaders said India Inc is gradually embracing the circular economy model, noting its potential to curb pollution

Budget 2025: Boosting agriculture and rural economy to ease rural distress

A circular economy is an economic model aimed at eliminating waste and pollution by redeploying products and materials in the process. (Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty)

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Acknowledging that pollution is an inalienable part of industrial and infrastructure development, India Inc is slowly but surely aligning with the “circular economy” vision of the central and state governments.
 
Participating in a panel discussion on “Infrastructure and Ecological Balance” at the Business Standard Samriddhi event in Lucknow today, Uttar Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Limited (UPPTCL) Managing Director Mayur Maheswari said the government has envisioned a circular economy roadmap for industry spanning both public and private sector entities.
 
He said while the circular economy is imperative to curb pollution and preserve the environment, it also provides a lucrative opportunity to private sector companies as the “field is open” now.
 
 
“For example, biomass pellets are used in coal-fired thermal power plants, which has a propensity to curtail the phenomenon of stubble burning, especially in the National Capital Region (NCR),” he added.
 
He noted even municipal solid waste is being used as fuel although the progression is rather slow at present.

The power generation companies are working closely with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to supply fly ash for the construction of roads.
 
Meanwhile, UP Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) Chairman Ravindra Pratap Singh said whereas industry and development are vital, there are proven mechanisms to curb pollution, especially water pollution.
 
“Earlier, the sugar industry was considered to be one of the most polluting ones, but now 80–90 per cent of the sugar sector has migrated to a circular economy concept. Most of the sugar mills have captive power plants,” he added.
 
A circular economy is an economic model aimed at eliminating waste and pollution by redeploying products and materials in the process.
 
Indo American Chamber of Commerce, UP coordination committee chairman, Mukesh Bahadur Singh, reminded that more than 500 million pilgrims visited the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh 2025 yet there was no outbreak of any disease because appropriate measures were in place.
 
“While the process of development cannot be impeded, environment loss could be minimised and pollution curbed with targeted steps,” he added.
 
He also stressed creating awareness about the environment, including net zero, carbon credit, climate financing and the circular economy.
 
Union Bank of India General Manager Rajesh Kumar said the Bank has been providing liberal credit to infrastructure projects while offering interest subsidies to promote green projects.
 
Entrepreneur Rajat Mohan Pathak said pollution is a byproduct of development, and industrial units should be facilitated to set up treatment plants to mitigate environmental loss.

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 6:03 PM IST

