PhonePe got lucky by betting on UPI before everyone jumped in: CEO

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 12:34 AM IST

PhonePe, the fintech firm owned by Walmart, recently crossed 500 million lifetime-registered users on its platform. With this, 1 in every 3 Indians is now on PhonePe. The company said it was the first Indian internet company to have reached this scale globally. This milestone was achieved in just over seven years since the PhonePe UPI (Unified Payments Interface) launched in August 2016. In a fireside chat, SAMEER NIGAM , founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of PhonePe, said that the firm got lucky as it bet on UPI before “everyone jumped on the bandwagon”. The UPI play gave it a

7 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 12:34 AM IST

SAMEER NIGAM, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of PhonePe

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com