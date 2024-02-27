Sensex (    %)
                        
PhonePe got lucky by betting on UPI before everyone jumped in: CEO

Nigam said the fintech startup's UPI play gave it a boost, even as many banking and technology companies failed to tap digital payments at scale

SAMEER NIGAM, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of PhonePe

BS Reporter
7 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 12:34 AM IST
PhonePe, the fintech firm owned by Walmart, recently crossed 500 million lifetime-registered users on its platform. With this, 1 in every 3 Indians is now on PhonePe. The company said it was the first Indian internet company to have reached this scale globally. This milestone was achieved in just over seven years since the PhonePe UPI (Unified Payments Interface) launched in August 2016. In a fireside chat, SAMEER NIGAM, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of PhonePe, said that the firm got lucky as it bet on UPI before “everyone jumped on the bandwagon”. The UPI play gave it a

Topics : BS Special bs events BFSI PhonePe

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 12:34 AM IST

