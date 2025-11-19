Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 10:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Samriddhi: UP woos pvt sector in transport, tourism with friendly policies

UP targets a major leap in transport and tourism with private-sector driven bus modernisation, electric mobility, improved law and order, and generous subsidies for hotels and homestays

(L-R) Dayashankar Singh, transport minister, Uttar Pradesh and the state’s Tourism & Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh
BS Reporter New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 10:43 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh (UP) is scripting a new story in two of the major sectors of transport and tourism by actively scouting private sector in modernising its 54 bus depots, connecting 12,800 villages via regular bus service, controlling pollution through a fleet of electric buses, and enhancing subsidy for setting up not only large five-star hotels but even small homestays, Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh and Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh said. 
Participating in a fireside chat with Business Standard Editorial Director Ashok Bhattacharya on the sidelines of the Samriddhi Event in Lucknow on Wednesday, the two ministers said that improved law and
