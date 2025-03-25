Tamil Nadu's manufacturing lead rests on research and technology

Tamil Nadu is the second largest contributor to India’s gross domestic product and it is expected to be a key beneficiary of the so-called China plus one trade, getting investments from international manufacturers of electronics, automobiles, and consumer goods.

At a panel discussion on ‘Redefining Manufacturing: The Power of Policy’ during the Business Standard Tamil Nadu Round Table 2025 in Chennai on March 12, experts spoke about the sector’s future in the state and the changes it is going through. The panellists argued that Tamil Nadu should not compete with Indian states, but with the United States (US) and China